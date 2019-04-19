92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Cypress Hill made history this week! The Latino hip-hop group, hailed as one of the forefathers of West Coast rap, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

At the ceremony, the legends were taken aback by all the love. Also worth noting: George Lopez and Xzibit shared a few words in their honor. “I was blown away” Sen Dog said, according to TMZ. “It was something we never expected.” Watch them pose with their star in the clip below, plus more footage and reactions from social media to follow.

Photo: WENN

Living Legends: Cypress Hill Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame was originally published on hiphopwired.com