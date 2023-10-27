I was honored to host this year’s Pynk Gala. Black women from across the entertainment, fashion, and beauty industries descended upon the Upper Westside where four remarkable Black women were honored for their contributions to the culture. Najah A. Rahmaan-Oneale (Sr. Partner & CEO of Dedica Group), Alexis Bennett Parker (Senior Shopping Writer at Vogue), Shari Bryant (Co-President at RocNation), and Adjua Styles (Farmacy for Life) were celebrated among their peers during a night of Black excellence.
Upon entering the swanky W83, guests stopped to pose on the pink carpet while enjoying signature Pynk cocktails infused with Appleton Estate rum. Following cocktail hour, guests made their way to the 5th floor where breathtaking floral decor stole their breaths upon entering. White tables were adorned with tall floral fixtures, candles, and personalized plate settings. DJ Nyla passed the vibe check spinning on the ones and twos in a satin red gown and statement gold choker.
“The PYNK Gala was created as a tribute to Black women who are innovating across various industries. Although PYNK Mag is a small, independent brand, it’s vital that we play our part in highlighting how truly remarkable Black women are,” explained Pynk Magazine founder Mecca Moore-Henson. “These women have consistently set an example and raised the bar in their respective fields, always willing to extend a helping hand to other Black women. They are all truly, Pretty, Powerful, and Provocative. I am truly humbled that they were all willing to accept our award.”
Guests were given the tough choice between Chef Omar’s popular salmon or cornish hen dishes. The award ceremony began after dinner with Alex Bennett Parker up first to accept her award followed by Najah A. Rahmaan-Oneale, Adjua Styles, and Shari Bryant.
Keep scrolling to see the beautiful Black women who served on the pink carpet at the Pynk Gala.
Black Women Showed Out At The Pynk Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
‘Shark Tank’ entrepreneur Dr. Bobbi sparkled in a sequin wine-colored dress.
This natural beauty combines her fro with a gown that exposed her toned back on the pynk carpet at the Pynk Gala.
Pynk Gala honoree and Vogue Senior Shopping Writer Alexis Bennett Parker poses for a photo on the pynk carpet.
Andrea Fernandes looked radiant in a bronze gown with split as she posed with a guest on the pynk carpet at the Pynk Gala.
This sequin gown with train was a standout look on the pynk carpet at the Pynk Gala.
Joi Mebane, a guest, Pynk Hala honoree Adjua Styles, and Dr. Bobbi pose for a photo on the pink carpet.
Travel influencer Tanyka Renee’s melanin is glowing in this burnt orange gown with slit on the pynk carpet.
Co-President at Roc Nation and Pynk Gala honoree Shari Bryant poses for a photo on the pynk carpet.
Honorees Alexis Bennett-Parker, Adjua Styles and Shari Bryant pose for a photo on the pynk carpet at the Pynk Gala.
Stephanie Hodgins Dunivan poses for a photo on the pynk carpet at the Pynk Gala.
Celebrity makeup artist Keanda Snagg, aka @keys_rebelle, is serving in a black satin gown complete with statement brim.
Honoree Adjua Styles and husband Styles P pose for a photo on the pynk carpet at the Pynk Gala.
Host Shamika Sanders, and editorial director at HelloBeautiful, poses for a photo in a champagne corset dress with split.
Sky Heavans, founder of The United Luz Foundation, is a feathery goddess in this look.
Selena Hill poses for a photo on the pynk carpet at the Pynk Gala.
Honoree Najah A. Rahmaan turned heads in this dramatic coat dress.
The Essence video team posed for a photo on the pynk carpet at the Pynk Gala.
CEO of True Indian Hair, Karen Mitchell, popped in this pretty pink gown on the pynk carpet.
Soil Vibes owner Shana Taylor and HelloBeautiful’s Shamika Sanders pose for a photo on the pynk carpet.
ATL’s Joi Mebane served in a blunt-cut blonde bob and black dress with bedazzled neck piece on the pynk carpet.
The Pynk Magazine team poses for a photo on the pynk carpet.
