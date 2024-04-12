Listen Live
Entertainment

A$AP Rocky Disses Drake on Metro Boomin’s ‘Show of Hands’

Published on April 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

2023 Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty


Drake and A$AP Rocky’s differences have appeared to hit a peak with fans speculating what caused the rift. It is evident that Drake had (has?) an interest in Rihanna. Since Rihanna’s reunion with A$AP Rocky, Drake has insulted Rihanna in his songs for years but harshly mentioned Rocky on his latest album.

What did A$AP Rocky say about Drake?

A$AP Rocky was featured on the Metro Boomin’s album ‘We Don’t Trust You’. The New York rap star reminds Drake the history about the women they’ve shared.

“Call up Pluto, Metro, should’ve put me on the first one,” raps Rocky.

“N***as swear they b**ch the baddest, I just bagged the worst one / N***as in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin’? / I smash before you birthed, son, Flacko hit it first, son / Still don’ trust you, it’s always us, never them / Heard you dropped your latest sh*t / Funny how it just came and went (Ha-ha-ha).”

Rocky’s line refers to song “The Story Of Adidon” where Pusha T revealed Drake fathered a child with Sophie Brussaux in 2018 on the Daytona album. Brussaux was allegedly sharing love interests to various rappers and athletes, including Rocky, Iman Shumpert, and James Harden.

FIFA 14 Launch

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


 

Internet personality DJ Akademiks, said that he was clueless as to how this beef began.

“How we get here ppls… throwback to Rocky showing Drake love. Now to be violating him on songs. Did Drake start it or where did it go left??” DJ Akademiks posted on Instagram.

The video details Rocky interview with Philly’s own Quincy Harris where he said Drake was the only artist to show him brotherhood during his early days in the music industry.

The only person that put on for me when I ain’t have nobody was Drake — I forever owe drake”. Rocky said in the interview.

Check out reactions to Rocky’s Drake diss below!

A$AP Rocky Disses Drake on Metro Boomin’s ‘Show of Hands’  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Trending
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Ex-Cop Who Shot A Black Man And Texted ‘I Hate Black People’ Wants Case Moved So He Can Receive Fair Trial

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada
Local

WATCH: How To Stream Today’s Solar Eclipse In The Baltimore Area

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

Orlando Magic v Phoenix Suns
News

Former Ravens LB Terrell Suggs Arrested On Assault Charges

Entertainment

Damson Idris And All His Chocolate Glory Dominate Essence’s Inaugural Sexiest Men of the Moment Issue

Entertainment

Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close