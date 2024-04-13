Listen Live
76ers Statue For Allen Iverson Fell Short of X Users’ Giant Expectations

Published on April 13, 2024

Philadelphia 76ers v Washington Wizards

Source: G Fiume / Getty / Allen Iverson


Philadelphia 76ers immortalizing NBA legend and Hall of Famer Allen Iverson with a statue is a BIG DEAL. Still, according to the X, the statue he got was too small for social media’s liking.

Friday, April 12, the Philadelphia 76ers honored Allen Iverson with his own statue in front of the team’s practice facility. As expected, the moment trended on X, formerly Twitter, but for all the wrong reasons.

Iverson became the 10th former Sixer to be honored with a statue on Legends Walk, joining Charles Barkley, Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving, Maurice Cheeks, Moses Malone, Billy Cunningham, Hal Greer, Bobby Jones, and Dolph Schayes.

Video of Iverson happily pulling the cover off his statue quickly went viral when folks on X reacted to the size of the statue created by sculptor Chad Fisher, a Philadelphia native, claiming it’s too small to be honoring such a giant, but little did people know the statue’s size is standard.

Philadelphia 76ers fans know that the statues created by Fisher that live on Legends Walk at the team’s practice facility are all the same size.

ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin also valiantly attempted to explain the significance of the statue’s size by pointing out that Iverson joins a collection of statues on Legends Walk at the Camden practice facility.

Social Media Is Not Feeling Iverson’s Statue

But X users were not trying to hear it, feeling the 76ers did Bubba Chuck wrong with such a small statue.

Allen Iverson is an ICON and his statue is the same traditional size as Charles Barkley, Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving and other 76ers greats. THE WILD PART is they all have smaller statues than the fictional character of Rocky Balboa,” former NFL quarterback, now ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III said. 

Of course, there were jokes on the matter.

It’s coming off as just a massive misunderstanding. If Iverson is happy, we all should be satisfied and not take away from his moment.

You can see more reactions to Allen Iverson’s well-deserved statue in the gallery below.

76ers Statue For Allen Iverson Fell Short of X Users’ Giant Expectations  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

