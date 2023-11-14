6 Times Rihanna Proved That Blondes Have More Fun

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna is setting trends again, reminding us how much of a style icon and hair chameleon she really is.

The Savage Fenty mogul premiered a new blonde hair color while out and about over the past week. And in case you missed it, her style is definitely turning heads.

Paparazzi spotted the “Pour It Up” artist at least twice with her new ‘do. The outings are some of the first where we’ve seen Rihanna post the birth of her second child (in August 2023) and without her beau, rapper A$AP Rocky.

The first instance was on November 9 while reportedly out for dinner with friends in Los Angeles. Cameras caught Rihanna donning straight blonde tresses with a buss-down middle part, a cool grey sweatshirt, wide-leg jeans, snakeskin shoes, and a long-line camel car coat.

The second time was even more fabulous on November 13, when Rihanna stunned in an all-black monochromatic chic look. Having dinner in Santa Monica, the Louis Vuitton ambassador paired her light honey hair with a dark black turtleneck, black pants, and a slightly oversized long black leather bomber. She topped off her look with small-frame oval sunglasses and silver, rhinestone, and black accessories.

Rihanna’s fall style is everything we expect it to be – and more.

But while we swoon over the fashion icon’s new hair color, members of Rihanna’s Navy would tell you this isn’t her first time rocking the lighter hue. Rihanna was almost synonymous with the blonde shade about a decade ago. And she made bold choices with the color in the early days of her career.

So, we’ve pulled some of our favorite pictures of RZA and Riot Rose’s mom rocking blonde. Whether styled in long curly coils, wavy ombre layers, or an edgy bob, Rihanna’s blonde ambition has always made us gag.

