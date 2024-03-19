11 Times Our Favorite Celebrity Gals Worked Powerful Pantsuits

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

There is nothing more fashionably powerful than women rocking pantsuits. The ensemble is blatantly bold and boasts a je ne sais quoi that can’t be denied. To some, the pantsuit is a simple outfit that looks fabulous when worn by women. However, the jacket and pant set is much more than that – packing a powerful punch accompanying loads of style and riveting history.

Pantsuits (like almost everything else in this society) were created with the man in mind. In the early centuries of fashion, men wore jackets and pants, and women wore dresses and skirts. According to Vogue India, women could be arrested for impersonating a man if caught wearing a pantsuit. With that said, very few women deviated from their usual dress/skirt uniform until it became generally popular to do so in the 1960s.

Even then, it wasn’t as acceptable as today, with many women shunned for wearing trousers with a sports jacket instead of skirts. It was only 31 years ago when women were allowed to wear trousers on the US Senate floor,

PBS reports

. Therefore, not only do women make fashion statements when they wear these pantsuits today, they also serve as style activists.

Celebrity Women in Pantsuits

Fast-forward to today and women are ignoring the antiquated, sexist fashion rules and rocking pantsuits like they are going out of style. From tailored suits to oversized ones, the trouser pantsuit has evolved into a staple outfit worn by ladies from all walks of life.

Some of our favorite celebrity girls have sported a pantsuit or two to Hollywood soirees, red carpet events, etc. Most recently,

Keke Palmer

gave us flair in a debonair white and black tuxedo suit that we can’t stop talking about. And Palmer isn’t the only star who has wowed us in a sassy pantsuit. Jump in below to see how some of our favorite socialites worked their suit sets.

