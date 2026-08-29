Miguel Says His Family Has Faced Racism, Harassment and Stalking

Miguel is speaking out after what he says has been a year of harassment directed at both him and his family.

The Grammy-winning singer shared a lengthy statement Friday addressing what he described as “racism, harassment, stalking, invasions of privacy, and false allegations.”

“There is a difference between public commentary and abuse,” Miguel wrote.

He said his family has been subjected to a range of attacks, including racist and anti-Asian comments aimed at his partner, film director and former Vogue China editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang, as well as abusive comments involving his child.

“People can have opinions about me, about the music, about the work,” Miguel wrote. “I accept the realities that come with doing anything in public.”

He continued by drawing a harder line around the treatment of his family.

“But racism, threats, harassment, stalking, invasions of privacy, and targeting of children are abuse. Not opinion.”

Miguel did not go into detail about specific incidents, but suggested that action has already been taken in cases where boundaries were crossed.

“Where legal and ethical lines have been crossed, action has been and will continue to be taken,” he wrote.

He also thanked those who have shown his family “kindness, dignity, and respect” throughout the situation.

Miguel is currently preparing for a return to the stage next month, when he is scheduled to co-headline the CTRL + ALT + DELETE festival in Long Beach alongside Big Sean.