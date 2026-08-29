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Proven ways to refresh your interior aesthetic before the new season include decluttering, rearranging furniture, and introducing color and nature. Using seasonal decor accessories, lighting, and fragrance can also enhance your space.

Approximately 41% of U.S. homeowners plan to redecorate their homes this year. Time and finances are the two main factors driving their decision.

If you’re considering doing the same, you don’t have to wait until you have the time or money to refresh your home’s interior. Seasonal upgrades throughout the year are possible without the inconvenience or expense of an extensive renovation.

How to Refresh Your Interior Aesthetic Every Season

A seasonal refresh not only ensures a clean, safe living space. It also improves your mood, extends your home’s lifespan, and ensures you’re prepared for weather changes. Here are affordable ways to enhance your interior aesthetic:

Organize and Declutter As a Starting Base

Organizing and decluttering before redecorating helps you see your home in a new light, providing an opportunity to clear overcrowded spaces and remove outdated decor. It is the first step to improving the flow of your home.

Reposition Furniture With Flow in Mind

Repositioning furniture, when done with the room’s main function in mind, can further improve flow. Whether it’s a space where you relax, entertain, or dine, ensure your furniture helps facilitate the activity. Identifying a focal point such as a fireplace and positioning furniture around it usually ensures an effective living room refresh.

Introduce Color and Nature Into the Space

Color and nature help reflect the season in your living space. The following seasonal elements can enhance the overall look and feel of your home:

Greenery

Flowers

Fresh branches

A bowl of seasonal fruit

An accent wall can brighten a room, or you can opt for more budget-friendly soft furnishings to display nature’s color palette.

Use Décor Accessories as Seasonal Tools

Home textiles and décor accessories are ideal for seasonal upgrades as they are interchangeable and easy to store. Lighter textures such as linen or cotton are ideal for warm months, while heavier wools and velvets add warmth in cooler weather. Floor accents can create a focal point and alter the feel of a room. Rug N Carpet living room rugs are handmade options that can uplift any space.

Create the Right Ambiance With Lighting and Fragrance

A home makeover would not be complete without the right lighting and fragrance. Layered lighting using warm bulbs adds depth to a room. Subtle seasonal scents using fresh flora, a candle, or a diffuser provide the perfect complement to create the desired ambiance.

When to Decorate for Each Season

With the right tools, seasonal upgrades can be an affordable venture. Here are some tips on the right time to get started:

Spring: early March is ideal to introduce the lighter shades of spring

early March is ideal to introduce the lighter shades of spring Summer: in mid-May, exchange spring pastels for brighter options

in mid-May, exchange spring pastels for brighter options Autumn: early September for basic fall items, then go all out for Halloween and Thanksgiving

early September for basic fall items, then go all out for Halloween and Thanksgiving Winter: after Thanksgiving, introduce festive seasonal decor

Changing More Than Your Decor With Seasonal Interior Upgrades

Upgrading your interior aesthetic doesn’t have to be a costly, inconvenient undertaking. Use the methods outlined to create a home that reflects your style, uplifts your mood, and harmonizes with the changing seasons.

Check out our entertainment section to see how the celebrities refresh their homes.