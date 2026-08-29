Nashville Airport Could Be Renamed After Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton could soon receive one of Tennessee’s biggest permanent honors.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Nashville International Airport announced plans Friday to potentially rename the airport in honor of the late country music legend.

The proposal still needs approval from the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, which is expected to consider the request during a Sept. 17th meeting. Parton’s team has reportedly been contacted about the idea and expressed appreciation for the support.

“Dolly Parton’s extraordinary life is forever woven into the fabric of our state,” Lee said in a statement. “At a place where Tennessee welcomes the world, it is fitting that Nashville International Airport would bear the name of our state’s favorite daughter.”

The exact name being considered has not yet been revealed.

A Legacy Beyond Music

Parton’s connection to Tennessee stretched far beyond her music. Born in Sevier County, she went from growing up in a one-room cabin to becoming one of the most recognizable entertainers in the world.

Throughout a career spanning more than six decades, Parton released classics including “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You” and “9 to 5.” She also built Dollywood into one of Tennessee’s biggest tourist attractions while building a successful career in film and television.

Her legacy also includes decades of philanthropy.

Parton launched the Imagination Library in 1995 in honor of her father, who could not read or write. The literacy program grew into an international effort providing free books to children from birth through age five.

Nashville International Airport President and CEO Doug Kreulen said Parton represented the same welcoming spirit the airport hopes to offer travelers.

“She understood that dignity, kindness and opportunity should never be defined by where you come from or your socioeconomic status,” Kreulen said.

The airport proposal is one of several tributes to emerge following Parton’s death at 80, as fans, friends and fellow entertainers continue celebrating the impact she made through music, philanthropy and her connection to Tennessee.