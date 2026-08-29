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Lil Nas X Pays Tribute to His Mother After Her Passing

Lil Nas X Pays Tribute to His Mother Tameka Hill After Her Passing

Published on August 29, 2026
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Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X is mourning the loss of his mother, Tameka Hill.

The “Old Town Road” artist shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram Saturday, August 29, posting several photos of his mother, including a recent photo of the two together and an older family picture.

“RIP TO THE BADDEST EVER! LOVE U FOREVER MOMMY. this one’s gonna hurt,” Lil Nas X wrote in the caption.

At the time of publication, no information had been made public regarding Hill’s cause of death. It remains unclear whether Lil Nas X plans to share additional details or keep the circumstances surrounding her passing private.

Lil Nas X has generally kept his family life out of the spotlight, although he has previously spoken publicly about his complicated relationship with his mother and her struggles with addiction and substance abuse.

In past comments, the artist discussed the emotional toll of trying to support his mother while dealing with circumstances he felt were beyond his control. He also pushed back against criticism surrounding their relationship, emphasizing that fans and critics did not know the full story behind his personal life.

Despite their complicated history, Lil Nas X previously acknowledged that there was still love between them.

As the artist takes time to grieve, fans and loved ones have expressed their condolences to Lil Nas X and the Hill family during this difficult time.

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