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Former Kanye West Chief of Staff Reportedly Detained by ICE

Former Kanye West Chief of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos Reportedly Detained by ICE

Published on August 29, 2026
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A former executive in Kanye West’s camp has reportedly been taken into ICE custody, according to TMZ.

Milo Yiannopoulos, the far-right media personality who previously worked closely with West, was reportedly detained at an ICE detention facility in Louisiana. The exact circumstances surrounding his detention remain unclear, although sources told TMZ that Yiannopoulos was taken into custody at an airport.

ICE also announced his arrest on X, sharing his mugshot and identifying him as an “illegal alien from the United Kingdom.”

According to ICE, Yiannopoulos legally entered the United States on May 14, 2019, through New York City. The agency alleges that he subsequently overstayed his authorized period in the country.

“Yiannopoulos was issued a final order of removal by an Immigration Judge on July 22, after failing to show up for his immigration hearing,” ICE stated. “He will remain in ICE custody pending removal.”

Yiannopoulos previously held a prominent role within Kanye West’s political operation. He served as West’s chief of staff and was also involved in the rapper’s 2024 presidential campaign, working as director of political operations for YE24.

It remains unclear whether Yiannopoulos and West ended their professional relationship on good terms. TMZ has speculated that Yiannopoulos’ presence in Louisiana could be connected to West’s scheduled performance at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans as part of his comeback tour.

At this time, the precise reason Yiannopoulos was in Louisiana and the circumstances leading to his detention have not been independently confirmed.

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