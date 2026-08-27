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N.O.R.E Responds To DJ Vlad Calling Him A “Snake”

N.O.R.E is firing back at DJ Vlad, questioning his place in Hip-Hop and the impact of his platform.

Published on August 27, 2026
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N.O.R.E is firing back at DJ Vlad, questioning his place in Hip-Hop and the impact of his platform.

The situation began when the Drink Champs host initially planned to sit down with Vlad for an interview. Shortly after agreeing to the appearance, N.O.R.E. had a change of heart and decided to decline. The decision reportedly rubbed Vlad the wrong way, leading him to call N.O.R.E. a “snake” and “selfish.”

Following Vlad’s harsh comments, N.O.R.E. made it clear that he has no regrets about his decision.

“I don’t front everybody, I fronted you. Guess what? I’m a grown man. I have the right to change my mind.”

During a sit-down with DJ Akademiks, Vlad recalled pulling up to Drink Champs in exchange for N.O.R.E. appearing on VladTV. He also questioned N.O.R.E’s credibility, claiming his “words don’t mean sh*t.”

That prompted the rapper-turned-podcaster to question Vlad’s business model and whether he benefits from the demise of “Black drama.”

N.O.R.E. also said declining the VladTV invitation was his way of giving Vlad a taste of his own medicine. 

“I played the game that you been playing for years. Welcome to the motherf*ckin’ party.”

Over the years, several rappers have publicly expressed hesitation about appearing on VladTV, with some claiming Vlad asks “federal” questions during his interviews.

N.O.R.E. doubled down on that sentiment, alleging that Vlad tried to have Rick Ross arrested following a lawsuit involving the Miami rapper. Back in 2008, at the Ozone Awards, Vlad claimed that members of Ross’ crew assaulted him.

The back-and-forth adds another chapter to the long-running debate surrounding VladTV’s place in Hip-Hop and its approach to interviewing the culture’s biggest names.

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N.O.R.E Responds To DJ Vlad Calling Him A “Snake” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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