Grand Kadooment Coupled Up: Rihanna Twerks Her Billionaire Buns On A$AP Rocky In Barbados, Rapper Proudly Praises His 'Real A** B***'

Rihanna and Rocky's playful dance at a local nightclub suggests they may have more kids on the way.

Rocky credits Rihanna's unwavering support during his lowest moments, including when his father passed away.

The couple's relationship has evolved from friends to committed partners and parents of three children.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are having a tiiiiime in Barbados!

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Fresh off shutting down the annual Crop Over Festival, the superstar couple kept the celebration going Tuesday night with a fun-filled outing at a local nightclub. And judging by the videos making the rounds online, they just might have gone home to make baby No. 4.

Rihanna, rocking a colorful dress, hit the dance floor with Rocky and didn’t hold back. The singer showed off her signature moves, twerking on her longtime love as the pair laughed and danced together. Rocky happily joined in, matching her energy while the crowd cheered them on.

The Fenty founder couldn’t stop smiling after the playful dance session, proving once again that she’s always in her element when she’s back home in Barbados.

The night out came just one day after Rihanna stole the show at the Grand Kadooment Parade, the grand finale of Barbados’ Crop Over Festival. She dazzled in a jaw-dropping turquoise costume covered in sparkling embellishments and topped off with an oversized feathered headdress that instantly became one of the event’s standout looks.

While the couple has been serving up plenty of fun moments this week, Rocky also got candid about how Rihanna completely changed his life.

The rapper sat down with Jason Lee for an interview, which Lee previewed on Monday, Aug. 3. During the teaser, Lee asked Rocky how Rihanna managed to turn him from a self-described “nympho” into a committed family man.

“One thing I could say about my woman that people don’t know, she a real ass b***h, bro. She’s not one of these Hollywood motherf***in’ newbies,” Rocky explained. “She really is a strong Black woman, and she held me down even when I was at my lowest.”

The rapper admitted no one else ever made him want to settle down the way Rihanna did.

“There wasn’t no other broad other that could match” him, he explained, before adding, “This don’t got nothing to do with her accolades or her money. The truth of the matter is, when my dad died she was there for me.”

Rocky went on to recall learning that his father had died around Christmas in 2012 while he was in Paris. Even before they became a couple, he said Rihanna immediately came to support him.

“Every time I’m at my lowest and darkest place, rather if we just friends platonically or we in a couple relationship, she always f***in’ there for me,” he said.

“My first album went No. 1, my dad died on Christmas. I was on my bathroom floor in Paris crying. She called me some reason to congratulate me,” Rocky continued. “We both in Paris…Shorty rushed to [my side]. I don’t even know how Rihanna got the key to my room. I stopped answering my phone…and she walked right in, ‘Yo, you good?’…That really was my friend.”

It took a while for the pair to take their relationship to the next level, but that moment clearly had a lasting impact on Rocky.

The couple officially confirmed their relationship in October 2020 after months of dating rumors, and they’ve since built a growing family together. Rihanna and Rocky are now proud parents to three children: sons RZA, 4, and Riot, 3, as well as their 10-month-old daughter, Rocki.

Grand Kadooment Coupled Up: Rihanna Twerks Her Billionaire Buns On A$AP Rocky In Barbados, Rapper Proudly Praises His 'Real A** B***' was originally published on bossip.com