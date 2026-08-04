Can't Miss National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Deals

There’s no better excuse to satisfy your sweet tooth than National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, celebrated each year on August 4. Whether you prefer them warm and gooey, crispy around the edges, or loaded with extra chocolate chips, this beloved dessert has remained an American favorite for generations.

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To celebrate the occasion, many bakeries, restaurants, and cookie shops are offering special deals, freebies, and limited-time treats.

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Here’s where you can score the sweetest National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day offers and enjoy one of America’s most iconic desserts.