Listen Live
Close
B'more

Ravens’ Hakeem Adeniji Placed on Reserve/Retired List

Published on August 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
NFL Combine - Day 2
Source: Alika Jenner / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens placed offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji on the reserve/retired list Sunday, just eight days after signing the veteran offensive lineman.

Adeniji was expected to compete for a depth role because of his ability to play both tackle and guard. With the 28-year-old no longer on the roster, Baltimore will evaluate other options to strengthen its offensive line rotation.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Adeniji in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the team and made 14 starts during that stretch.

Nine of those starts came at right guard during the Bengals’ run to the AFC Championship in the 2021 season. Adeniji later moved to right tackle after La’el Collins suffered an injury late in the following season. He remained in the starting lineup as Cincinnati made another appearance in the AFC Championship Game.

Adeniji joined the Minnesota Vikings in 2023 before spending the 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns. His entire time in Cleveland was spent on injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury during the preseason.

He most recently played for the Dallas Cowboys, appearing in 77 offensive snaps as a reserve last season. Adeniji also made one start at left guard against the New York Giants in Week 5.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Business hours closed sign copy space background image, bokeh soft focus backdrop of sign letters, economy industry concept
2 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Fire Marshal Orders Temporary Closure of Golden Dragon Bar & Grill

Comments
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
32 Items
Sports  |  Editor Staff

Ravens and All 32 NFL Teams Set 2026 Training Camp Schedules

Comments
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comments
Spring sunrise over Chesapeake Bay piers
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Maryland Warns Swimmers About Flesh-Eating Bacteria in Chesapeake Bay

Comments
Entertainment  |  Weso

Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Paid $5K To Help Rob Gucci Mane, Court Documents Claim

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close