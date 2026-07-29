Two Black-Owned Banks Uniting To Form A Historic Merger

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A little competition can be healthy in any field of business, but the real power comes to those who know how to work together in pursuit of a bigger goal.

In the world of banking, two of the oldest Black-owned entities are hoping to prove just that by orchestrating a merger that would create the single largest Black-owned bank when it comes to assets.

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The big wigs at Optus Bank and Mechanics & Farmers Bank have come together for an agreement that would consolidate approximately $1.27 billion in assets and over 220 years of Black banking experience. Based on the official press release made public last week, parent companies Optus Financial Corporation and M&F Bancorp Inc. are now awaiting approval from shareholders of the latter and a set of required regulatory approvals as well. The ultimate goal is to position both entities as one united front with enhanced impact, expanded access to capital and advanced economic opportunities overall within the community.

Read more on this partnership for the people below, via M&F Bank:

“The Transaction represents one of the most significant MDI combinations in recent years and underscores the enduring strength and relevance of mission-driven banking. By combining complementary capabilities and deep community roots, the resulting institution will be uniquely positioned to enhance its impact while preserving the legacy and purpose that have defined both organizations.

The announcement comes at a pivotal time as Optus Bank prepares to celebrate 105 years of “Banking on Communities” this October. Founded in 1921 as Victory Savings Bank, Optus has evolved into one of the nation’s leading MDIs and certified Community Development Financial Institutions (“CDFIs”), dedicated to expanding access to credit, capital, and financial services. Similarly, M&F Bank, founded in 1907, has a longstanding history of empowering individuals, families, and businesses throughout North Carolina and is widely recognized as one of the nation’s oldest and most respected African American-owned financial institutions. United by a shared vision and purpose, the two organizations are well-positioned to expand economic mobility and community impact.”

Upon approval, the joint organization will spread over 10 locations throughout the Carolinas, with M&F President James H. Sills III filling the CEO role while Optus Bank’s Paul Mitchell overseeing things as Chairman. The deal is expected to close by Q4, and as Sills put it in his own words, “We share a common mission, aligned values, and a steadfast commitment to our customers and communities. This Transaction enables us to honor our legacy while providing enhanced resources and capabilities to those we serve.” Mitchell seemed to agree wholeheartedly, himself stating, “Together, we will create a stronger institution with greater scale, enhanced capabilities, and an expanded capacity to advance economic mobility throughout the Carolinas and beyond.”

Here’s to hoping this merger goes through smoothly, as we love both the potential for financial growth it presents to our community and the wider message of unity that we all can learn from in their mutual respect for one another.

Two Black-Owned Banks Uniting To Form A Historic Merger was originally published on blackamericaweb.com