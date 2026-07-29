Snoozer-In-Chief Trump Mars Lindsey Graham's Funeral

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty On Tuesday (July 28), the funeral for Senator Lindsey Graham took place at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C., and President Donald Trump became the center of attention thanks to two moments that would go viral. The first occurred during his prepared remarks for the politician from South Carolina, who came to be a staunch ally of Trump during his first term. Trump read, “Virtually everyone liked Lindsey,” before stopping and saying, “Well, not everybody. But it sounds good. I have to be honest. I have to veer from this for a second.”

He would go on to highlight their differences, stemming from the two campaigning against each other for president in 2016. “So, naturally, I did something that I shouldn’t have done,” Trump said, “And I shared his personal cell phone number with the millions of people that happened to be watching that particular day,” before offering up a number to those in attendance ““if anybody wants to give it a shot.”



The second moment came as Trump was seen apparently sleeping during the service as others offered their eulogies for Lindsey Graham from the pulpit. The look on the face of someone sitting behind him led to speculation that there might’ve been an offensive aroma emanating from the president as he dozed.

The funeral for Graham was well attended, as Trump’s entire cabinet including Vice Presdient JD Vance was in attendance along with several of Graham’s former colleagues from the Senate. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was also on hand to pay respects to the Republican politician, as well as several personalities from Fox News and world leaders such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



But many online caught wind of Trump’s lapses at the funeral, and offered up their scathing assessments of how he seemed to lack consistent decorum. Others again pointed to the lack of attention paid to Trump’s constant dozing in public as opposed to how often they reported on the aging of former President Joe Biden. 1. Evan Loves Worf

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