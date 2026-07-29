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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B, Cassie & Lil Durk Updates

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B, Cassie & Lil Durk Updates

Cardi B addresses backlash over her new lyrics, Cassie was sued in a lawsuit before claims were dismissed, and Lil Durk fights key evidence ahead of trial.

Published on July 29, 2026
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Cardi B is fueling excitement for new music, Cassie has secured a major courtroom win, and Lil Durk is making another legal move ahead of his upcoming trial.

Cardi B has fans buzzing after teasing a snippet of what appears to be an upcoming release. While social media quickly began debating one particular lyric, the rapper wasted no time clearing up its meaning. Cardi explained that the line reflects her belief that having a child with someone doesn’t mean you have to remain in the relationship. She emphasized that she’s willing to move on, regardless of the circumstances, putting an end to online speculation while building anticipation for the full song.

Meanwhile, Cassie was sued in a lawsuit by former escort Clayton Howard, who sought $20 million while accusing her of sex trafficking and racketeering in connection with Sean “Diddy” Combs. However, a federal judge has officially dismissed the claims against the singer, marking a significant legal victory for Cassie.

Lil Durk is also back in the headlines as his legal team attempts to have two cell phones excluded from evidence ahead of his murder-for-hire trial. The phones were reportedly recovered following a 2021 home invasion, and his attorneys are questioning how investigators obtained them before they were later included in the government’s case.

On the entertainment front, fans will soon be able to revisit the original Power series when it arrives on Netflix this November. Plus, Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black returns for Season 3 on August 27, giving viewers even more to add to their streaming watchlists.

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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B, Cassie & Lil Durk Updates was originally published on kysdc.com

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