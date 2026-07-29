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Giant Food to Close Nottingham Store After 50 Years

Belair Road Giant Food Set to Close in August

Published on July 29, 2026
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A Giant Food store that has served the Baltimore County community for five decades is preparing to close its doors.

The grocery store at 7920-30 Belair Road in Nottingham will permanently close on August 6, WMAR reports.

Giant Food did not provide a specific reason for the closure but said the decision followed a routine evaluation of its business operations and local market conditions.

The company said customers in the Nottingham area will continue to have access to several nearby Giant Food stores, along with Giant Pickup, delivery, and other online shopping services.

Pharmacy customers will receive notices informing them that their prescriptions are being transferred to the nearest Giant Food pharmacy based on their home address. Customers will also have the option to move their prescriptions to another Giant pharmacy of their choice.

Employees working at the Belair Road location are being offered opportunities to transfer to other Giant Food stores. The company said it is committed to supporting workers during the transition.

Giant Food also thanked customers for supporting the Nottingham store throughout its 50 years in operation.

“We want to express our sincere gratitude to the Baltimore community for their support over the 50 years Giant Food has been part of this neighborhood, and we look forward to welcoming our shoppers to our other local Giant Food locations,” the company said.

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