Soulja Boy Tell’Em: Top 10 Soulja Boy Hits

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When you think of Soulja Boy, it’s hard not to think of his major breakout hit that shook the nation.

The Chicago-born rapper first hit the scene with his major hit “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” which came with a viral dance to match (before viral even became a thing).

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“Crank That” achieved chart-topping success and stamped Soulja Boy as one of the first rappers to pioneer independent internet promotion, proving that independent artists could bypass traditional means to get a number one hit.

Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, became a blueprint when it came to using the internet to build fan bases, utilizing MySpace and YouTube, long before the days of streaming. His interactive dance also created a wave of dance challenge hip-hop songs.

On what would be the rapper’s 36th birthday today (July 28), we highlight some of his greatest hits that kept us moving from 2007 to now.

Keep scrolling to check out Soulja Boy’s top 10 hits.