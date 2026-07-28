Eric Bellinger Opens Up About His Tour Experience and Musical Growth

Source: R1 / Radio One

Eric Bellinger joined Chris Brown and Usher for a major run of shows at Northwest Stadium, and the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter said the opportunity came together through a simple, unexpected conversation.

During an appearance on the Quicksilva Morning Show on 92Q, Bellinger explained that he and his team were attending a B2K concert when Brown happened to be seated behind them.

Bellinger said he received a tap on the shoulder before turning around and realizing it was Brown. The singer then told Bellinger that he had an upcoming concert with Usher and wanted to share an idea with him.

Bellinger immediately agreed before even hearing the full proposal.

“I said, ‘Say less. We ain’t even got to talk about it,’” Bellinger recalled.

Although some time passed after their initial conversation, Brown’s manager eventually contacted Bellinger to discuss the details. Bellinger said it was especially meaningful that Brown personally reached out to invite him to be part of the shows.

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“From that first conversation, it was already a wrap,” he said.

Bellinger ultimately performed during three shows at Northwest Stadium alongside two of R&B’s biggest stars.

In addition to reflecting on the performances, Bellinger discussed his self-titled album, which was scheduled to be released on August 21.

The singer said the completed project would showcase a more mature side of his music and personal life. Rather than focusing primarily on dating, nightlife and bedroom-centered records, Bellinger said the album explored his experiences as a man, father and husband.

He also said the project addressed subjects that men may struggle to discuss openly, including emotional wellness and the pressure of keeping personal challenges bottled inside.

“The things that we go through as men are too much to hold in,” Bellinger said.

The album represented a new chapter for Bellinger as he continued to evolve personally and professionally following his performances with Brown and Usher.