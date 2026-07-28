‘You Ain’t Have To Do Unc Like That!’ — Usher Removes Concertgoer From Stage After She Admits, ‘I Went To The Concert For Chris Brown’: 14 Unhinged Social Reactions

Source: Screenshot courtesy of Instagram @nocapfilmz The battle for the title of The King Of R&B has been a hotly debated topic among music lovers for years, with thee Usher Raymond always reigning as a top contender for the crown. But one thing I think we can all agree on is that the man knows how to put on a hell of a live show. Renowned for his flawless vocals (yes, he sounds as good in person as he does on record), smooth dance moves, and, of course, those…dimples. Usher’s concerts have become just as infamous for the off-stage surprises, like when comedian Dave Chapelle hilariously popped up on the Ohio leg of his current tour, causing Usher to ask in disbelief, “Is that Dave Chapelle in the rhythm section?” And then there was KeKe Palmer’s post-baby participation with the 47-year-old singer during his My Way Las Vegas residency in 2023, which sparked online discourse about how new moms should dress and act. RELATED CONTENT: Usher & Chris Brown’s ‘Raymond & Brown’ Tour Is About to Give Us An ‘R&B’ Time Machine — Here’s The Dream Setlist We Need Source: Perry Knotts / Getty Since kicking off their highly anticipated The R&B Tour: Raymond & Brown on June 27 in Denver, Usher and Chris Brown have been breaking hearts, records, and marriages one city at a time. The North American tour has jokingly been dubbed The Divorce Tour for the co-headliners’ on-stage antics with their female fans. This part of the concert, when one lucky lady is chosen to join them on stage, has become a show highlight, with some ladies —single or not—willing to risk it all for a memorable or viral moment.

However, on Friday (July 25) in Nashville, a woman named Gabrielle Cheyenne, 24, did not entertain any of Usher’s shenanigans when he brought her on stage during a performance of “Can U Handle It?” The awkward encounter has gone viral after Usher asked her to leave. “I don’t think she want to be on the stage, huh?” he asked the crowd with an annoyed expression on his face before walking away and shooing her away, prompting one Instagram user to comment, “I need that hand gesture meme asap,” to which another replied, “Lol boy said be gone!”

Now Gabrielle is speaking up about the incident, ruffling even more feathers with her explanation for her seemingly disinterested reaction. She’s also garnering praise from others who support her decision to take full agency of her body and prioritize her personal comfort and boundaries. The nurse and digital creator took to Facebook to clap back at the negative responses, writing, “First off NOBODY is declining to go on stage. I looked good asf, you thought I wasn’t gonna let THOUSANDS of people see me?? On the big screen, where you bi–hes will never be????” adding, “My mom and I had FLOOR SEATS. Their team approached us and moved us to VIP before the show even started !! PRETTY PRIVILEGES something you h–s will never know about!!” She went on to write: “They don’t say who you’re going up there for!! Y’all wanted me to get up there and f*ck him atp ?? CHATT FOLKS AREN’T USED TO ANYTHING. That’s the most exciting thing that would’ve happened in y’all little ass lives !! F*ck yall, DISRESPECTFULLY.”

Needless to say, Gabrielle’s unapologetic response sparked mixed comments across social media, with one person writing, “A pretty girl who is not humble is not a pretty girl lol.” “People attacked the girl for kissing on stage with Chris brown. Now they attacking the lady for being reserved,” commented another. “Damn if you do. Damn if you don’t. Beautiful woman too.” “And the point is THIS WAS NOT THE FIRST SHOW! You knew what it was and they said if you’re married or have man don’t come up there…so you wanted to be seen by thousands,” wrote someone else, concluding, “Now you’re getting dissed by THOUSANDS.” Another person commented, “She just mad 😂, she wanted Chris brown.” Many others also suspected this was the real reason behind Gabrielle’s frigid reaction, and it seems they were correct because earlier today she appeared on TMZ to defend herself further. “People are pulling the narrative that I’m in a relationship or whatever the case may be. No one can tell me the reasoning as to why I said yes to getting on stage. But you also don’t know who you’re going on stage for or with,” she explained. “Me, solely, I went to the concert for Chris Brown. It’s nothing against Usher or anything like that, but I’m more of a Chris Brown fan than I am of Usher, so, of course, it would’ve been a different reaction with Chris Brown.” And here’s a quick reminder that when Usher tried to serenade Mary J. Blige with his hit song, “There Goes My Baby” during his Vegas residency in 2023, she also shut down his performative advances with the quickness. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul said, “Not Today,” Mr. Raymond. Not today. Keep scrolling for K of social media’s most entertaining reactions and reenactments of Usher’s “Seduction” fail with Gabrielle.

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