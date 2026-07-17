Police Investigate Human Remains Discovered Near I-695 & 702

Source: General / Radio One

Baltimore County police are investigating after human remains were discovered near a Beltway interchange Friday morning.

Officers were called around 11:30 a.m. to the area of Maryland Route 702 and Interstate 695 following a report of human remains.

Police focused their investigation on a wooded area near an exit ramp within the highway interchange. Authorities said the badly decomposed remains were found in water.

Baltimore County homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

Police have not released any information about the identity of the person, how long the remains may have been at the location or whether foul play is suspected.

Additional details were not immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.