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Baltimore Faces Heat, Poor Air Quality and Severe Storms

Baltimore Faces Extreme Heat, Wildfire Smoke and Weekend Storm Threat

Published on July 16, 2026
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Air quality advisory. Environmental conditions and potential health impacts.
Source: Anamarija Mrkic / Getty

Thursday and Friday will bring a difficult combination of intense heat, high humidity and poor air quality across much of Maryland.

Although temperatures are expected to ease slightly Friday, air quality conditions will worsen to Code Red levels. Canadian wildfire smoke could continue affecting the region into the weekend, even as temperatures begin to fall.

Forecasters report that Thursday will remain hot and humid, with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s. The humidity will make it feel between 100 and 105 degrees in some areas.

An isolated thunderstorm could develop during the afternoon or evening, but widespread rain is not expected.

Residents are encouraged to take precautions during the extreme heat. Spend time indoors in air conditioning, drink plenty of water and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during the hottest part of the day. People should also check on children, older adults, pets and anyone with a medical condition.

Air quality alerts are in effect Thursday for much of Maryland due to elevated levels of ground-level ozone and smoke from Canadian wildfires.

Conditions are expected to worsen Thursday night into Friday as a thicker and more widespread plume of wildfire smoke moves into the region. Smoke currently higher in the atmosphere is expected to move closer to the surface, creating potentially hazardous breathing conditions.

People with asthma, respiratory illnesses and other health conditions may be especially vulnerable. However, Code Red air quality means conditions could be unhealthy for everyone.

Friday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the low to mid-90s.

The weekend will remain warm and very humid, with strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon and evening.

Some storms could produce damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and torrential rainfall. Heavy downpours could also lead to isolated flash flooding and other weather-related disruptions.

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s to around 90 degrees away from thunderstorms, although the humidity will make it feel hotter.

Sunday could bring a few isolated or scattered showers and thunderstorms, but conditions are currently expected to be drier and more comfortable than Saturday.

Residents should continue monitoring updated forecasts as Maryland faces several days of dangerous heat, unhealthy air quality and the potential for severe weekend storms.

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