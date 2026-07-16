The Story Behind Beyoncé’s Crystal Jimmy Choo x Timberland Boots

Harlem Fashion Row founder's encouragement inspired designer Shanelle Campbell to create the iconic boots.

Designer drew inspiration from early 2000s style icons like Beyoncé, celebrating Black fashion and hip-hop culture.

Beyoncé's choice to wear the boots amplifies a story of Black talent, representation, and dreams coming full circle.

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

When Beyoncé stepped onstage during Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium show wearing a pair of crystal-embellished Timberland stilettos, the internet immediately went into detective mode. The dazzling boots, part of the Jimmy Choo x Timberland collaboration facilitated through Harlem’s Fashion Row, were an instant fashion moment. But as it turns out, the story behind the fly boots is even more beautiful than the shoes themselves.

After the performance, Harlem’s Fashion Row founder Brandice Daniel took to Instagram to reflect on the years-long journey that led to the beautiful collaboration and to encourage her followers to pursue the dreams that scare them most. She told the story of being contacted about the collaboration, and of listening to her intuition when choosing the designer for the project. Daniel also reminded aspiring creatives that their dreams are often bigger than themselves, and that taking the leap, even when fear is present, can create opportunities far beyond what they initially imagined.

“If I could say anything to anybody, your dream is much bigger than you…and you don’t know where it is going to go,” the entrepreneur emphasized in her video. “So, go for the thing, do the thing, don’t be afraid.” Daniel went on to thank Bey and her team for choosing to represent a Black designer on such a huge platform.

The Black Fashion Story Behind Beyoncé’s Crystal Timberland Boots

The collection was created by designer Shanelle Campbell, who revealed that Daniel first invited her to the project years ago. On her Instagram, Campbell wrote that designing a collection that merged Jimmy Choo’s luxury aesthetic with Timberland’s iconic work boot felt deeply personal. “As a Black girl born and raised in the Bronx, I felt completely prepared for the project,” she wrote. “I knew the impact of a Jimmy Choo because I snuck glimpses of Sex and the City while my mom watched before she shooed me away. I knew the impact of the classic Timberland 6-inch boot because I watched my older sister style her Timbs for school.”

Drawing inspiration from style icons like Kelis, Mary J. Blige, Lil’ Kim, and Beyoncé, Campbell created mood boards rooted in early-2000s fashion. She even referenced the pointed-toe Timberland-inspired stiletto Beyoncé famously wore in the “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” video, adding that she wanted her design to pay tribute to both fashion history and hip-hop culture.

Beyoncé’s styling team has long been intentional about spotlighting Black designers, consistently using fashion as a platform to celebrate Black creativity on some of the world’s biggest stages. This latest look is no exception. By stepping out in Shanelle Campbell’s crystal-covered Timberland boots, Beyoncé fashionably amplified a story of talent, representation, and a Black designer whose childhood inspiration ultimately came full circle.

The Story Behind Beyoncé’s Crystal Jimmy Choo x Timberland Boots was originally published on hellobeautiful.com