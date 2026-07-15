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Pooh Shiesty’s Father Denied Request To Loosen Bond Conditions

Pooh Shiesty’s Father Denied Request To Loosen Bond Conditions Amid Kidnapping Case

Pooh Shiesty’s father, Lontrell Williams Sr., has been denied his request to loosen the conditions of his release.

Published on July 15, 2026
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Pooh Shiesty’s father, Lontrell Williams Sr., has been denied his request to loosen the conditions of his release.

Williams recently asked a judge to allow him to travel throughout the Western District of Tennessee so he could manage several properties he owns in the Memphis area. According to court filings, he owns multiple properties that require oversight.

He specifically requested permission to travel within the district for work purposes and be subject to a curfew while completing those responsibilities.

In his filing, Williams told the court that he “owns, manages, and is renovating more than eight properties in the Memphis area,” adding that “it has proven extremely difficult to manage the properties and complete the necessary work without being able to leave his home.”

Williams also argued that the rental properties are his “sole source of income on which [he] relies to support his family and pay legal fees.”

Despite those arguments, Judge David L. Jordan denied the request, ruling that the current restrictions remain the “least restrictive combination of conditions that will reasonably assure Williams’s appearance as required and the safety of any other person and the community.”

Federal prosecutors also opposed the motion, questioning why Williams could not manage his properties remotely from home. 

Williams remains under his current release conditions as he and his son, Pooh Shiesty, continue to face federal kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping charges involving Gucci Mane.

Pooh Shiesty’s Father Denied Request To Loosen Bond Conditions Amid Kidnapping Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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