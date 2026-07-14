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Boosie Files Sues Republicans Who Promised Trump Pardon

Wiped Down: Boosie Files Lawsuit Against Republicans Who Promised Trump Pardon For $600,000

Published on July 14, 2026
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Boosie Badazz thought he was cutting a check for freedom. Instead, he’s cuttin’ up in court filings.

The Baton Rouge rapper is taking legal action after allegedly paying a scam-tasctic $600,000 to a pair of Republican political operatives who claimed they could help secure him a presidential pardon from Donald Trump only for that pardon to never materialize. Trusting a pair of Republican operatives who are allegedly associated with Trump was his first mistake.

According to TMZ, Boosie, born Torrence Hatch Jr., has filed a lawsuit seeking to recover $300,000, arguing that the agreement included a refund clause if the pardon wasn’t delivered by the agreed-upon deadline.

Wait until you hear the details of this foolishness.

The lawsuit accuses conservative operatives Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman of assuring Boosie’s legal team that they had serious access to Trump’s inner circle and could get the rapper’s federal firearms conviction wiped away before his sentencing. Boosie reportedly believed the promises, wired over the money, and waited for the paperwork to come through.

However, according to the complaint, the White House claims it had never even received a pardon application on Boosie’s behalf. That’s when things allegedly went from “trust the process” to “run me my money.” But Burkman isn’t backing down. He claims that no such refund agreement ever existed and insists his team worked tirelessly on Boosie’s behalf. Burkman also argued that Boosie’s more recent legal troubles, including his arrest earlier this year in Texas, made obtaining clemency significantly more difficult. The lawsuit also raises eyebrows over the contract itself, which reportedly contained multiple errors and unusual language, adding another layer of f-ery to an already suspect situation.

Whether Boosie ultimately gets his money back will now be up to the courts. But one thing is crystal clear, paying six figures for political connections that allegedly lead nowhere is the kind of expensive lesson to learn. Boosie might as well kiss his clean slate goodbye. If he wants his bread back, he’s gonna have to set this b****h off in court.

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Wiped Down: Boosie Files Lawsuit Against Republicans Who Promised Trump Pardon For $600,000 was originally published on bossip.com

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