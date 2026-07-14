T Savage Opens Up About New Music, Personal Story and Baltimore’s Hip-Hop Scene

Source: Rap Attack Official / Rap Attack

Baltimore rapper T Savage discussed her upcoming music, personal growth and the emotional process of bringing her life story to the screen during an interview with 92Q’s Rap Attack.

T Savage said working on the film required a level of vulnerability that sometimes felt more difficult than recording emotional music. While she has cried in the studio while writing songs about painful experiences, watching actors recreate moments from her life forced her to confront memories she had tried to bury.

Some of the hardest scenes involved her late father, whom she described as her best friend. T Savage worked closely with the actor portraying him to make sure their relationship was accurately represented.

“To hear some of those conversations again and know I can never get that time back with my father, it was some hard days on set,” she said.

T Savage is also preparing a new music project with producer Mark Henry. She said the project will combine hard-hitting rap records with more melodic songs inspired by the sound of her popular track “Westside.”

The rapper is considering hosting a private listening session where DJs, writers, singers and other artists can recommend potential collaborators. She said she wants honest feedback before choosing features for the project.

T Savage also reflected on the challenges of navigating Baltimore’s music industry, including bad business deals and local conflicts. She said responding to every criticism often gives more attention to the people targeting her, taking focus away from her larger goals.

“I really got a vision for the music and stuff that I’m trying to make,” she said.

Outside of entertainment, T Savage said much of her time is dedicated to supporting her daughter’s AAU basketball journey. Although her schedule leaves little room for rest, watching her daughter compete has become one of her greatest sources of happiness.

She encouraged Baltimore artists to build trustworthy teams, understand contracts and avoid allowing local distractions to derail their careers.