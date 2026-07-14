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26-Year-Old Man Identified in Fatal Woodlawn Shooting

Published on July 14, 2026
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Source: General / Radio One

Baltimore County Police have identified the 26-year-old man who was fatally shot early Sunday morning in Woodlawn.

Officers responded to a shopping center on Whitehead Court around 1:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Christopher Pierce suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Pierce was pronounced dead at the scene. Police publicly identified him on Monday.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore County Police investigators at 410-887-4636.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587, or 7LOCKUP. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

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