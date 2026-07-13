Samara Cyn, one of the top rising artists of her generation, connected with one of Hip-Hop’s legendary producers, DJ Premier. Samara Cyn and DJ Premier covered A Tribe Called Quest’s classic “Can I Kick It?” in support of a new campaign launched by Major League Soccer (MLS).

With the FIFA World Cup nearing its end, MLS is gearing up to resume its regular season this coming Thursday (July 16). Via the new “Thanks World, We’ll Take It From Here” campaign, MLS is hoping to keep eyes on homegrown football, aka soccer.

In connection with the campaign, Samara Cyn and DJ Premier’s flip of “Can I Kick It?” interpolates some of the elements of the ATCQ original, giving the song a speedier tempo but still retaining the high-energy spirit. For those not familiar with Cyn’s lyrical stylings and vocal abilities, she brings necessary whimsy and focus to the freewheeling production of Preemo.

“To cover a timeless classic of A Tribe Called Quest’s record is an honor to be trusted to present it. I spoke with Q-Tip to let him know that—because the original is already a masterpiece,” said DJ Premier in a statement.

The “Can I Kick It?” cover is part of the Amazon Music Original series and is streaming exclusively on the Amazon Music platform.

Beyond serving as the backdrop for the MLS campaign, the league is also airing a new spot featuring several stars, including Lionel Messi, Son Heung-Min, Tim Ream, and star owners David Beckham, Matthew McConaughey, Magic Johnson, and Kevin Durant. The campaign ad will debut during the semifinals and air during the finals coverage of the FIFA World Cup.

Check out Samara Cyn and DJ Premier’s “Can I Kick It?” cover below.

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Photo: Getty

Samara Cyn & DJ Premier Drop "Can I Kick It?" Cover For MLS Campaign was originally published on hiphopwired.com