The Heat Was On: Bam Adebayo Reportedly Blessed Tyler Herro With A Fade In Las Vegas

Icon Sportswire / Tyler Herro / Bam Adebayo

Things literally got heated in Las Vegas between former Miami Heat teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania reported on X (formerly Twitter) that there was a physical altercation between Bam Adebayo and his former Miami Heat teammate, Tyler Herro, who was part of the trade that brought Giannis Antetokounmpo to South Beach, at a practice court in a Las Vegas hotel on Friday.

According to Charania, Adebayo approached Herro about comments he made about the center, critiquing him on social media, and punched him.

Per ESPN:

LAS VEGAS — Former Miami Heat teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro got into a physical altercation in Las Vegas on Friday morning, during which Adebayo struck Herro in the head area, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The altercation occurred at a practice court in a Las Vegas hotel, according to sources. It started when Adebayo approached Herro about comments the guard made on social media, critiquing the center after their seven-year run as teammates in Miami ended, when Herro was traded to Milwaukee.

Tyler Herro Was All Smiles Courtside At An NBA Summer League Game Following The Incident

Following the incident, Herro was interviewed while attending an NBA Summer League matchup between the Heat and his new team, the Milwaukee Bucks, at the Thomas & Mack Center, before news of the altercation broke.

“It’s all love in Miami,” Herro said. When asked if it was awkward seeing his former teammates, he added, “I’ve seen a couple of the guys, coaching staff, Chris Quinn, Spo [Erik Spoelstra], the front office guys; we are all good in Miami. Just an opportunity for both sides to reset, get a fresh start, and both are super happy with this.”

In a statement about the altercation, the Miami Heat said: “We are aware and not commenting.” The Bucks also didn’t comment.

Bucks head coach Taylor Jenkins was asked about the incident during an interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio, but also refused to comment, adding, “I don’t really know all the specifics.”

Well, they don’t have anything to say, but social media sure did.

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