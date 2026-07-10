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Fat Joe ft. Yung Miami & Jadakiss “Victory Lap,” & More

Fat Joe ft. Yung Miami & Jadakiss “Victory Lap,” Starface & Tyga “Gave U Racks” & More | Daily Visuals 7.10.26

Published on July 10, 2026
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Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks - Game Five
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Aside from being known for robbing his entire high school gym class and being a sneaker enthusiast, Fat Joe is also a well-known Knicks fan and with the Knicks finally bringing home that elusive championship trophy, y’all should’ve known Joe would work that into one of his videos at some point.

Linking up with Yung Miami and Jadakiss for the new visuals to “Victory Lap,” Joey Crack reports live from the Knicks ticker-tape parade through the Canyon of Heroes in New York City where he kicks his raps while celebrating with the crowd as we can’t help but wonder “Why the hell was Yung Miami a part of this and not Remy Ma?!” Just sayin.’

Tyga meanwhile is looking to capture that retro 80’s vibe and for his and $TARFACE’s clip to “Gave U Racks,” Tyga busts out the Jheri Curl look while counting stacks of cash and having a white woman pose up a storm for his pleasure. This was a hella random direction for him to go in, but it is what it is.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Larry June and DJ Fresh, Hit-Boy, and more.

FAT JOE FT. YUNG MIAMI & JADAKISS – “VICTORY LAP”

STARFACE & TYGA – “GAVE U RACKS”

LARRY JUNE & DJ FRESH – “ORGANIC MOTION”

HIT-BOY – “AMERICAN PIE”

CORY GUNZ FT. GRAFH – “BAG”

JAY CRITCH – “AROUND ME”

RICH THE KID – “CALLING MY LINE”

POK FT. JEREMIH – “THROW IT”

NINA SKY & STATIK SELEKTAH – “I’M HOT!”

SEE ALSO

Fat Joe ft. Yung Miami & Jadakiss “Victory Lap,” Starface & Tyga “Gave U Racks” & More | Daily Visuals 7.10.26 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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