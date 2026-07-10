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Ice Spice's $50K Tongue Ring Sparks Plenty of Reactions

Ice Spice Debuts World's Largest 18K Gold Tongue Ring

The rapper showed off her new tongue bling, an 18k gold tongue ring complemented with 50 carats of flawless diamonds made by her jeweler, Benny Da Jeweler, and it allegedly cost $50,000.

Published on July 10, 2026
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  • The "Munch" rapper showed off her new tongue bling, an 18k gold tongue ring complemented with 50 carats of flawless diamonds made by her jeweler, Benny Da Jeweler, and it allegedly cost $50,000.
  • Of course, social media had plenty to say about the new tongue ring, and it's basically NSFW, with many wondering who would be the recipient of such an expensive oral moment.
Ice Spice's $50K Tongue Ring Sparks Plenty of Reactions
XNY/Star Max / Ice Spice

Log this latest news into the what the hell? category. Ice Spice now has the world’s largest tongue ring.

Yup, you read that correctly, the “Munch” rapper showed off her new tongue bling, an 18k gold tongue ring complemented with 50 carats of flawless diamonds made by her jeweler, Benny Da Jeweler, and it allegedly cost $50,000.

Benny Da Jeweler showed off the tongue ring, and Ice Spice was sporting it in an Instagram video.

Interesting.

Of course, social media had plenty to say about the new tongue ring, and it’s basically NSFW, with many wondering who would be the recipient of such an expensive oral moment.

Others are basically not even feeling the piercing, like this one user who basically shared a video reaction of a Black woman saying, “yuck.”

The tongue ring is the latest custom piece she has rocked from the jeweler. The Highest 2 Lowest actors also sported a quarter-million-dollar diamond Richie watch, and an Ice Spice-inspired diamond pendant on a diamond chain.

Like Cardi B, Ice Spice also seems to have a thing for rare Birkin bags, recently showing off one in a post she shared back in March.

According to PEOPLE, Ice Spice secured a White and Rose Sakura Birkin in size 25, which was listed on the luxury resale site Madison Avenue Couture for $38,500.

Must be nice.

Outside of that, we haven’t heard much musically from the rapper (thank the lord), and she is currently battling Ozempic rumors due to her weight loss, which she claims was due to dealing with depression, working out, and eating healthy.

The booty is still on point.

You can see more reactions to Ice Spice’s new ridiculous tongue ring below.

Ice Spice Debuts World's Largest 18K Gold Tongue Ring was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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