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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Jay-Z Ticket Prices Drop, Durk Trial Nears

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Jay-Z Ticket Prices Drop, Durk Trial Nears

Jay-Z fans may find cheaper resale tickets, Lil Durk faces new legal challenges before trial, and the Emmy Awards reveal major nominees and hosts.

Published on July 9, 2026
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Fans hoping to catch Jay-Z’s highly anticipated three-night run at Yankee Stadium may be getting a second chance at more affordable seats. According to reports, resale ticket prices have dropped significantly compared to earlier this year when many fans criticized soaring prices and reseller markups. Some seats are reportedly now available for a fraction of their original resale cost, offering hope to concertgoers looking to attend the shows this weekend.

Meanwhile, Lil Durk continues to face legal challenges as his federal murder-for-hire case moves closer to trial. The rapper’s legal team reportedly attempted to have certain charges separated or dismissed, arguing that newly added allegations could impact the timing of the case. However, prosecutors are pushing forward and have made it clear they intend to proceed to trial. Reports also indicate that text message evidence could play a significant role in upcoming proceedings.

In television news, excitement is building for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, scheduled for September 14. Actress Mariska Hargitay, best known for her long-running role on “Law & Order: SVU,” is set to host the ceremony. Popular series including “Abbott Elementary” earned nominations, while new contenders continue generating buzz among television fans.

And in the streaming world, Kai Cenat is continuing to expand his popular Streamer University project. New additions reportedly include Skai Jackson, DreamDoll, Duke Dennis, Lizzo, and T-Pain, who will serve as the director of the music department. The growing program continues to attract attention as one of the most talked-about creator initiatives online.

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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Jay-Z Ticket Prices Drop, Durk Trial Nears was originally published on kysdc.com

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