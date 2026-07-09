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DMV LOCAL RECAP: Maryland Reports First Cyclospora Case

Maryland has confirmed its first Cyclospora case of the season, prompting health officials to warn residents about symptoms linked to contaminated produce and water.

Published on July 9, 2026
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Maryland health officials have confirmed the state’s first reported case of Cyclospora this season, raising concerns about a foodborne illness that can spread through contaminated produce and water.

According to health experts, Cyclospora is caused by a microscopic parasite that can infect people who consume contaminated food or beverages. While the illness is generally not considered life-threatening, officials say it can cause uncomfortable symptoms that may last for days, weeks, or even longer if left untreated.

Common symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, loss of appetite, weight loss, bloating, body aches, and low-grade fever. Health officials note that symptoms may not appear immediately after exposure. In some cases, people may not begin feeling sick until several days or even weeks after consuming contaminated food.

The reported case comes as officials continue monitoring similar illnesses across the region. Residents in both Maryland and Virginia are being encouraged to pay close attention to food safety practices, particularly when handling fresh fruits and vegetables.

Experts recommend thoroughly washing produce before eating it, although they note that Cyclospora can sometimes be difficult to remove completely. Proper food handling and preparation remain among the best ways to reduce the risk of exposure.

Medical professionals also advise anyone experiencing prolonged gastrointestinal symptoms to contact a healthcare provider, especially if symptoms persist or worsen over time.

While health officials emphasize that Cyclospora infections are typically treatable, awareness remains important as the parasite can spread through contaminated food sources. As summer produce season continues across the DMV, residents are encouraged to stay informed, monitor their health, and take extra precautions when preparing meals at home.

For a full list of symptoms and additional health guidance, residents should consult their healthcare provider or local health department.

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DMV LOCAL RECAP: Maryland Reports First Cyclospora Case was originally published on kysdc.com

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