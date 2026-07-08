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J. Cole Announces 'Fall-Off' Magazine Dedicated to Hip-Hop

J. Cole Announces 144 Page ‘Fall-Off’ Magazine Dedicated to Hip-Hop

Published on July 8, 2026
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J. Cole is starting the countdown to his tour in a unique way with a full print magazine dedicated to the culture of hip-hop.

The 144-page print magazine, named after his seventh album The Fall-Off, lands just days before his world tour kicks off.

Put together by Bonsu Thompson and Felton Brown, the publication brought together a massive creative team, including more than 60 writers, photographers, illustrators, and other collaborators.

The article features heavy-hitter names including Lauryn Hill, GloRilla, JID, Larry June and more.

In a statement, Thompson said, “Like all essential creative by and for a culture, this collector’s edition arrives when most needed by its audience. Hip-Hop journalism has somehow expanded, diversified, atrophied and become amorphous all at once. So my aim was to deploy storytelling and the humanization of starpower to educate the world on how Godly the craftsmen and innovation behind Hip-Hop commerce were, are and will forever be. No wifi needed.”

The magazine offers a bit in to how Cole wants his legacy to be remembered, cited as saying that The Fall-Off album was a “full circle moment” tied to his debut, and rumored to be his last.

If you want to purchase the magazine, you can buy it from Cole’s website here.

SEE ALSO

J. Cole Announces 144 Page ‘Fall-Off’ Magazine Dedicated to Hip-Hop was originally published on hiphopnc.com

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