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Thousands of BGE Customers Still Without Power

Thousands of BGE Customers Still Without Power as Storm Recovery Continues

Published on July 7, 2026
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Thousands of BGE Customers Still Without Power After Severe Storms

More than 12,000 Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) customers remained without power as of midnight while crews continued repairing storm-damaged utility poles and downed power lines. Some residents may have to wait another 24 hours before service is fully restored.

Harford County reported the highest number of outages Tuesday morning, with 2,548 customers still affected. Baltimore County followed closely behind, with 2,157 homes and businesses without electricity.

In Baltimore County, one of the largest repair projects has now been completed after crews worked through the night to restore service.

On Monday afternoon, approximately 16,000 customers in the Essex and Middle River communities experienced a planned power outage after BGE temporarily shut off electricity to allow crews to safely make emergency repairs. The outage began around 3 p.m. as workers replaced damaged utility poles and power lines along Eastern Boulevard.

According to BGE, the repairs could not be completed safely while the electrical equipment remained energized. Restoration efforts continue across the region as crews work to return power to the remaining affected customers.

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