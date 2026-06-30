Whose Cookout Are You Choosing? 13 Celebrity Fourth Of July BBQs We’d Risk It All To Get Invited To

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Source: There’s something special about 4th of July cookouts. The smell of food sizzling on the grill, music filling the backyard, lawn games, fireworks, and friends and family coming together create the perfect summer celebration. While most of us are planning our own holiday menus, it’s hard not to wonder what it would be like to score an invitation to one of Hollywood’s most talked-about backyard bashes. Some celebrities are known for throwing unforgettable parties, while others have built entire brands around their love of cooking and entertaining. If we could choose anyone’s invitation to accept, these are the 4th of July cookouts we’d love to experience. RELATED CONTENT: 7 Quick And Easy Mouth-Watering Recipes From Black Female Chefs 1. Beyoncé and Jay-Z Source: Dave J Hogan / Getty Beyoncé and Jay-Z would undoubtedly host one of the most exclusive 4th of July cookouts imaginable. The superstar couple has become famous for throwing ultra-exclusive, invite-only parties that attract the biggest names in entertainment. Their most notable events include the annual post-Oscars “Gold Party” and their highly secretive Met Gala after-parties, where guests are famously required to put their phones away to maintain complete privacy. According to Page Six, the power couple’s 2026 Met Gala after-party welcomed stars including Leonardo DiCaprio and Mick Jagger, further cementing their reputation as two of Hollywood’s ultimate hosts. It’s easy to imagine that same level of exclusivity carrying over to their 4th of July cookouts, complete with an A-list guest list, gourmet barbecue, handcrafted cocktails, live music, and an incredible fireworks display over one of their luxurious estates. While Beyoncé and Jay-Z rarely share details from their private gatherings, every event they’re associated with seems to become one of the year’s most talked-about celebrations, making an invitation to their Independence Day cookout one of the hottest tickets of the summer.

2. Rihanna Source: Taylor Hill / Getty Rihanna would bring her unmistakable Caribbean flair to 4th of July cookouts. The Grammy-winning superstar has long celebrated her Bajan roots, whether through her annual Crop Over appearances in Barbados or festive gatherings with friends and family. A Rihanna-hosted cookout would likely feature island-inspired barbecue, tropical cocktails, upbeat dancehall and reggae music, and plenty of vibrant summer fashion. Guests would probably spend as much time dancing as they would eating, making it the kind of celebration that continues well after sunset.

3. Megan Thee Stallion Source: Instagram / @theestallion Megan Thee Stallion has become known for throwing energetic parties that perfectly match her larger-than-life personality. Her famous “Hottie” events, birthday celebrations, and festival appearances always deliver high energy, bold fashion, and nonstop fun. Her version of 4th of July cookouts would likely include oversized grills loaded with burgers and barbecue, signature cocktails, fun party games, and playlists packed with hip-hop anthems. It would also be an epic affair because the Grammy-winner would most likely be the one manning the grill. Over the years, Megan has documented herself throwing down in the kitchen, including in 2025, when she whipped up a tasty Thanksgiving meal for the family of her now ex-boyfriend Klay Thompson. He truly fumbled on the star! With Megan leading the festivities, guests would probably leave with sore feet from dancing and enough memories to last until next summer.

4. Keke Palmer Source: Manoli Figetakis / Getty Keke Palmer seems like the kind of celebrity who could make everyone feel welcome the moment they arrive. Her infectious personality, quick wit, and natural ability to entertain have made her a favorite television host and actress. Whether she’s interviewing celebrities or sharing family moments online, Keke brings warmth and humor everywhere she goes. Her 4th of July cookouts would likely be filled with laughter, backyard games, karaoke, delicious comfort food, and spontaneous dance competitions that keep guests smiling all day long.

5. Snoop Dogg Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty Snoop Dogg has practically become synonymous with grilling, barbecue, and outdoor entertaining. Between his bestselling cookbook From Crook to Cook, his cooking collaborations with Martha Stewart, and countless appearances behind the grill, Snoop has shown he knows how to throw a memorable gathering. His 4th of July cookouts would almost certainly feature smoked ribs, grilled hot dogs, burgers, barbecue chicken, and plenty of signature side dishes, with classic West Coast hip-hop setting the soundtrack. Friends from music, sports, and entertainment would likely stop by throughout the day, creating the ultimate laid-back summer party.

6. Patti LaBelle Source: @Latishamariee / Courtesy of Tre Media When it comes to soul food and hospitality, few celebrities compare to Patti LaBelle. The legendary singer has spent decades sharing family recipes through bestselling cookbooks and television appearances while earning praise for everything from her famous sweet potato pies to her comforting Southern classics. Her 4th of July cookouts would likely center around homemade favorites, including barbecue, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, greens, cornbread, and decadent desserts. More than the incredible food, guests would probably leave remembering the warmth and love she brings to every table.

7. Ayesha Curry Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty Ayesha Curry has built an entire lifestyle brand around cooking, family, and entertaining. Through her cookbook, The Full Plate, television shows like The Food Network’s Ayesha’s Kitchen, and social media, she’s inspired countless home cooks with approachable recipes and beautiful outdoor gatherings. Alongside her husband, Stephen Curry, she’s frequently hosted charity dinners and family-centered celebrations. Her 4th of July cookouts would likely feature elevated barbecue recipes, colorful salads, fresh seasonal desserts, interactive food stations, and family-friendly activities that make everyone, from kids to grandparents, feel included.

8. Carla Hall Source: Courtesy of AVAST / other Carla Hall has always encouraged people to cook with heart, making her 4th of July cookouts feel both comforting and creative. The beloved chef and television personality often puts playful twists on Southern favorites while highlighting her incredible hospitality above all else. Hall’s passion for food and entertaining has made her one of America’s most beloved culinary personalities. From exploring global cuisine in her travel and food series Chasing Flavor on Max to co-hosting the three-times-a-week food podcast Chewed Up with her former The Chew castmates, Hall continues to inspire home cooks everywhere. She’s also a familiar face on Food Network, where she serves as a judge on several baking competitions. With her deep culinary knowledge, Southern roots, and infectious personality, there’s no doubt Carla would pull out all the stops for an unforgettable 4th of July cookout filled with creative dishes, classic barbecue favorites, and plenty of warm hospitality. Guests at her backyard celebration could expect inventive grilled dishes, homemade sides bursting with flavor, and desserts that showcase seasonal fruits. Every plate would come with a smile, and every guest would likely leave feeling like part of the family.

9. Cedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson Source: Raymond Hall / Getty Cedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson would easily top our list of celebrity hosts for unforgettable 4th of July cookouts. The longtime friends have turned their shared love of barbecue into a true passion project, proving they’re just as comfortable behind the grill as they are in front of the camera. Together, they co-authored The Husky and Handsome Guide to Grilling, a cookbook packed with their favorite recipes, grilling tips, and stories that celebrate the joy of cooking outdoors. The duo also co-founded AC Barbeque, a restaurant and lifestyle brand inspired by the barbecue traditions they grew up with in their hometowns of St. Louis and Compton. By blending regional flavors, authentic pitmaster techniques, and a genuine love for bringing people together over great food, they’ve created a brand that’s all about community and unforgettable meals. With their combined culinary know-how, larger-than-life personalities, and plenty of laughs guaranteed, there’s no doubt Cedric and Anthony would host one of the year’s most memorable 4th of July cookouts.

10. Shaquille O’Neal Source: Mike Coppola / Getty Shaquille O’Neal has hosted numerous celebrity events, restaurant openings, charity fundraisers, and larger-than-life parties throughout his career. Given his outgoing personality and love for entertaining, it’s easy to imagine 4th of July cookouts hosted by Shaq featuring oversized portions, multiple grilling stations, celebrity guests, family games, and music that appeals to every generation. Like the basketball legend himself, everything about the party would be bigger than life. It would also be an opportunity for us to try out those recipes he shared inside Shaq’s Family Style: Championship Recipes for Feeding Family and Friends, which features 80 of his favorite meals, which include everything from sizzling BBQ ribs to creamy mac and cheese.

11. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Source: Rich Polk / Getty Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have mastered the art of hosting celebrations that feel both glamorous and deeply personal. Whether they’re sharing snapshots of intimate family gatherings, luxurious vacations, or milestone celebrations, the couple always creates an atmosphere that blends sophistication with genuine warmth. They’re also known for opening their home to loved ones during the holidays, including their annual “Wade Thanksgiving” tradition, where family and friends gather around an unforgettable feast. When it comes to celebrating life’s biggest moments, the Wades don’t hold back. In 2018, Dwyane famously surprised Gabrielle with an extravagant 50th birthday celebration in Zanzibar, Tanzania, and previously organized a star-studded ’90s-themed birthday bash complete with a surprise performance by Lil’ Kim. With a track record of throwing memorable events, it’s easy to imagine their 4th of July cookout being just as spectacular. Guests could expect beautifully prepared barbecue favorites, signature cocktails, poolside fun, great music, and an effortlessly stylish setting where family, friends, and plenty of laughter take center stage.

12. Magic Johnson Source: Bernard ‘Beanz’ Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83 Magic Johnson has spent years hosting celebrity-filled events, charity galas, and luxury vacations with friends and fellow athletes. Known for his welcoming personality, Magic has built a reputation for creating celebrations where everyone feels included. His 4th of July cookouts would likely combine premium grilled dishes, live entertainment, waterfront views, and plenty of opportunities for guests to mingle while enjoying an unforgettable summer evening.

13. Kandi Burruss Source: MorrisDe Photography / other When it comes to hosting, Kandi Burruss knows how to create an unforgettable celebration. From family gatherings to televised events, she’s long embraced the idea that great food brings people together. A 4th of July celebration hosted by Kandi would likely include Atlanta-style barbecue, classic Southern comfort sides, handcrafted cocktails, live music, and a dance floor that stays full all night. As a Grammy-winning songwriter and successful entrepreneur, she’d almost certainly curate a soundtrack that’s every bit as memorable as the menu. Kandi’s love of cooking is deeply rooted in her Southern upbringing and the family recipes passed down through generations. She proudly celebrates those traditions through Old Lady Gang, the family-owned Atlanta restaurant she operates alongside her mother and aunts, where cherished recipes and Southern hospitality take center stage. For Kandi, the kitchen represents far more than preparing a meal; it’s a place where family history is preserved and traditions continue to thrive. “Some of my best moments with family have been in the kitchen,” Kandi shared during a 2025 interview for ESSENCE’s Roots & Recipes series. “There’s something special about preparing a dish that’s been in the family for years. It keeps us connected to our roots.” Whether your dream invitation includes Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s luxurious backyard celebration, Rihanna’s Caribbean-inspired feast, Patti LaBelle’s comforting soul food, or Snoop Dogg’s legendary barbecue, these stars know how to bring people together. Great food, good company, and unforgettable entertainment are the ingredients that make 4th of July cookouts so memorable, and these celebrity hosts would undoubtedly deliver all three in spectacular fashion. RELATED CONTENT: Hot Dogs Vs. Hamburgers: Which Cookout Staple Will Keep You Snatched This Summer? SEE ALSO Diva’s Daily Dirt: Rihanna Is Now Officially A Billionaire