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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: BET Awards Shine with Teyana, Lauryn & Druski

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: BET Awards Shine with Teyana, Lauryn & Druski

Druski's hosting debut, Teyana Taylor's major wins, and Lauryn Hill's emotional honor made the BET Awards 2026 one of the year's biggest entertainment moments.

Published on June 30, 2026
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The BET Awards 2026 delivered a night full of memorable performances, emotional speeches, and viral moments that had social media buzzing.

Before the show even started, fans were talking about the red carpet, where stars like Nia Long, Ari Lennox, Eva Marcille, and Chloe Bailey turned heads with standout looks. Ari Lennox represented the DMV in style, while Chloe Bailey continued promoting her latest film, Strung.

One of the night’s biggest talking points was host Drewski, who brought his signature comedy to the BET stage. From references to his viral “Could’ve Been Records” sketches to playful crowd interactions, Drewski kept the audience entertained throughout the show. His exchange with Ray J quickly became one of the most talked-about moments online.

Musically, the show featured performances from artists including Cardi B, French Montana, T.I., and more. Following her performance of “Pretty and Petty,” Cardi B took to social media to encourage fans not to target or bully anyone online, despite speculation surrounding the song.

Teyana Taylor had a career-defining night, receiving the 2026 Icon of the Year Award. Presented by her longtime inspiration Janet Jackson, the honor capped off an evening that also saw Taylor win Director of the Year, Best Visual/Creative honors, and the Fashion Vanguard Award. Meanwhile, Lauryn Hill received the Living Legend Icon Award and delivered an uplifting speech encouraging everyone to embrace their unique gifts. Her performance alongside family members became one of the most celebrated moments of the evening, helping close out a star-studded BET Awards celebration.

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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: BET Awards Shine with Teyana, Lauryn & Druski was originally published on kysdc.com

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