SCOTUS Upholds E. Jean Carroll's $5M Verdict Against Trump Again

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Last month, we reported that the U.S. Department of Justice launched a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll, the magazine columnist who President Donald Trump has been found liable for sexually assaulting. Well, we haven’t heard anything about that investigation since it was announced, but we do have the result of the Trump administration’s request that the U.S. Supreme Court review the case, with the hope that Trump could get the judgment against him tossed, which he has tried and failed to do numerous times before.

And, of course, SCOTUS responded by giving him another L to take home. In fact, it appears that federal judges are so tired of Trump’s attempts at reversing both the sexual assault and defamation judgments against him that the justices didn’t even bother writing an opinion on why they’ve rejected his latest appeal.

From the New York Times:

The Supreme Court on Monday declined a request by President Trump to review a $5 million civil judgment against him after a jury found in 2023 that he sexually abused and defamed the writer E. Jean Carroll. The announcement by the justices did not include any reasoning, and no public dissents were noted. A second case that arose out of Ms. Carroll’s allegations also could be headed to the Supreme Court. In January 2024, a separate jury ordered Mr. Trump to pay Ms. Carroll $83.3 million in damages for defaming her in 2019 after she accused him of a decades-old rape. Lawyers for Mr. Trump have said they plan to ask that the justices also hear that case. Still, Monday’s decision is a major blow to Mr. Trump and is most likely the end of his legal efforts to contest the jury verdict finding that he assaulted Ms. Carroll in the mid-1990s in a department store dressing room.

Here’s a question that I’ve raised before: Does the president just not realize that every time he goes after Carroll or tries to get the cases related to her reviewed or tossed out completely, he’s just going out of his way to remind the public that he’s an adjudicated rapist?

Trump can’t get himself out from under the debacle that is the Epstein files to save his life, and he’s so frustrated with being called a rapist and pedophile that he’s freaking out at reporters during interviews in which he seems to assume he’s being referred to as such. Yet, he can’t stop drawing attention to his own reputation. He just doesn’t seem to realize he’s not doing himself any favors by making a public show out of using his position to intimidate and retaliate against the woman who got him on the hook for sexual assault.

Not that self-awareness has ever been Trump’s strong suit. And because it’s not, he responded to the SCOTUS decision by running to social media to call Carroll a “woman I never met,” despite having acknowledged knowing her while her cases against him were proceeding, claiming the cases against him constituted “Weaponization and Lawfare,” and absurdly claiming they were really cases “against the United States of America, even though Trump was not president when they were adjudicated. Also, Trump, president or not, is obviously not representative of all that is America.

He’s just a sad little predator, isn’t he?

SEE ALSO:

E. Jean Carroll’s $83M Judgment Against President Trump Upheld



DOJ Appeals To SCOTUS In Attempt Free Trump Of E. Jean Carroll Verdict

SCOTUS Upholds E. Jean Carroll's $5M Verdict Against Trump Again was originally published on newsone.com