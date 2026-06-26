New York City Board Approves Mayor Mamdani's Rent Freeze: Here's What We Know

Source: Anadolu / Getty

On June 25, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani fulfilled another promise on his list of goals since stepping into office in January: tackling the city’s affordability crisis by issuing a city-wide rent freeze. Tuesday night, the New York Rent Guidelines Board voted to freeze rents for both one-year and two-year leases for residents living in rent-stabilized apartments.

According to ABC 7, the board approved the rent freeze measure by a 7-1 vote during a final meeting at the El Museo del Barrio in East Harlem. The decision marked a significant milestone: although the board had frozen one-year leases only three times before Thursday’s vote, it had never previously approved a freeze on two-year leases. Residents celebrated the decision with joyous cries, sending a wave of hope and happiness across the city.

Mayor Mamdani called the decision “a historic victory for New York City tenants,” in a statement issued to the NYC.Gov website. “I’m grateful for the board members’ thoughtful consideration of the data, including tenants’ ability to pay, cost of living and building operating costs. I’ll continue working to deliver a more affordable city by building and preserving affordable housing, lowering building operating costs like insurance, and ensuring tenants know their rights,” he added.

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Mayor Mamdani’s New York City Rent Freeze: How does it work?

The city’s rent freeze measure helps eligible tenants keep their rent at a fixed amount, protecting them from future rent increases. If you qualify, your rent is frozen while the city reimburses your landlord for the difference between your frozen rent and the legal rent through a property tax credit.

The New York City Rent Guidelines Board has approved a rent freeze for one- and two-year lease renewals on rent-stabilized apartments. Under this measure, landlords cannot raise the rent on eligible lease renewals that begin between Oct. 1, 2026, and Sept. 30, 2027. The freeze applies to tenants living in rent-stabilized apartments across all five boroughs and will affect approximately 1 million New Yorkers.

SEE MORE:

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Zohran Mamdani Policies: How NYC’s Mayor Plans To Lead The City

New York City Board Approves Mayor Mamdani's Rent Freeze: Here's What We Know was originally published on newsone.com