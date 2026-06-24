Listen Live
Close
B'more

BWI Adds Breeze Airways, Expanding Travel Options This Fall

Published on June 24, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Breeze Airways At Los Angeles International Airport
Source: Kevin Carter / Getty

Travelers flying out of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport will soon have a new airline option.

Breeze Airways announced it will begin service at BWI Marshall Airport this fall, offering nonstop flights to Burlington, Vermont, and Vero Beach, Florida.

The airline’s new route to Vero Beach is scheduled to launch on Oct. 1, while service to Burlington will begin on Oct. 4. Both destinations will be served three times a week on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Airport officials say the addition of Breeze Airways will provide passengers with more travel choices while helping strengthen tourism and economic growth in the region.

“We are excited to welcome Breeze Airways to our market and to celebrate the addition of these two new routes,” said Shannetta Griffin, executive director and CEO of BWI Marshall Airport. “The new service will boost tourism and economic development while providing our passengers with convenient access to attractive destinations.”

Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman said Baltimore is an important addition to the airline’s growing network.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Baltimore into the Breeze network and expand our service in Maryland,” Neeleman said. “With two new nonstop destinations, we know our guests in the region will love the value and convenience Breeze has to offer.”

The airport said Breeze’s arrival further strengthens BWI Marshall’s role as a major transportation hub and economic driver for the region.

Tickets and additional travel information are available through Breeze Airways’ website and mobile app.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
News  |  Zack Linly

Racist White Woman Says All Black People Should Be Slaves Again

Comments
6 Items
News  |  Weso

Report: Memphis Producer, Tay Keith Allegedly Passed Away

Comments
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comments
A young man with dreadlocks wearing a white t-shirt with a blue logo, standing in front of a red Jeep Wrangler.
The Quicksilva Morning Show  |  Chey Parker

Trial Evidence Released in Karmelo Anthony Murder Case

Comments
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Zay Flowers to Headline Orioles Game With Special Jersey Giveaway Sept. 5

Comments
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close