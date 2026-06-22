From Dreary Weather To Together Forever? Meet The Seattle Singles Seeking Soulmates On 'Married At First Sight' Season 20

The social experiment that brings singles together to get married sight unseen is officially back. Married At First Sight season 20 is returning to Peacock, and we have the inside scoop on the new cast, new experts, and new drama in a city known for gloomy weather, where folks are hoping to find their forever.

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

After nearly two decades of blind marriages, shocking breakups, surprise love stories, and enough Decision Day drama to last a lifetime, Married At First Sight enters a brand new era. According to a Peacock press release, season 20 is heading to Seattle and bringing viewers the biggest cast in franchise history, along with an entirely new panel of relationship experts.

For longtime fans, that means fresh faces, fresh marriages, and plenty of opportunities for chaos.

The milestone season premieres July 12 exclusively on Peacock and follows 14 singles who have agreed to do what most people would never dare attempt. They will marry a complete stranger the moment they meet at the altar. According to Peacock, the season will feature seven couples navigating everything from honeymoon bliss and family introductions to major compatibility issues and difficult conversations about their futures.

And judging from the first trailer released by Peacock and YouTube, there will be no shortage of emotional moments.

One groom admits that Decision Day could end up being either the best or worst day of his life. Meanwhile, one hopeful bride declares that she is ready for her fairy tale ending. If history has taught us anything, both outcomes are very much on the table.

Meet The New Relationship Experts

One of the biggest shakeups this season comes from behind the scenes.

Season 20 introduces relationship expert and celebrity matchmaker Paul C. Brunson alongside licensed marriage and family therapist Dr. Lisa Paz.

Brunson brings more than two decades of matchmaking and relationship coaching experience to the experiment. Many viewers may already recognize him from his work on relationship-focused television programming.

Dr. Paz joins the series with more than 20 years of experience helping couples navigate intimacy, communication, and long-term relationship challenges.

Together, they will guide the newlyweds through the highs and lows of marrying a stranger.

The Largest Cast In Franchise History

This season features 14 Seattle singles looking for love.

The cast includes Adam, Bellajolie, Caitlin, Cameron, Courteney, Devin, Felipe, Marissa, Mecca, Michelle, Nick, Nikki, Shawn, and Tori.

Notably, Nikki, 46, and Shawn, 47, bring a slightly older perspective to the experiment, while several participants are in their late twenties and early thirties.

The first look promises plenty of romance but also plenty of tension.

Viewers can expect emotional wedding ceremonies, honeymoon sparks, difficult conversations, tears, family drama, awkward living situations, and at least one husband apparently finding himself sleeping on the couch.

In other words, classic Married At First Sight.

Season 20 premieres July 12 on Peacock. Beginning July 16, new episodes will be released weekly in multi-episode batches leading up to the finale and reunion event on August 27.

Peacock has already renewed the series for Season 21, which will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Whether Seattle delivers lasting love or another season of unforgettable reality television disasters remains to be seen. But if the trailer is any indication, viewers should prepare themselves for a wild ride.

Check out the trailer below:

Mee the Seattle singles of Married To First on the flip.