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Eastpoint Mall Reportedly Set To Close Permanently

Eastpoint Mall Reportedly Set To Close Permanently After Nearly 70 Years in Dundalk

Published on June 22, 2026
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A shop window sign advising the shop is closed at Morpeth in Northumberland
Source: Mark Duffy / Getty

After nearly 70 years as a staple of Baltimore County shopping, Eastpoint Mall is preparing to close its doors for good, according to reports from CBS Baltimore.

The Dundalk shopping center is set to permanently shut down on August 31, according to notices reportedly provided to tenants. The announcement brings an end to one of the region’s most recognizable retail destinations, a place that has served generations of local families since opening in 1956.

Originally launched as an open-air shopping center, Eastpoint was later transformed into an enclosed mall in 1972 and became one of the first major suburban retail hubs in the Baltimore area. Over the years, it attracted national retailers, bustling foot traffic, and became a gathering place for the surrounding community.

In recent years, however, the mall faced many of the same challenges that have impacted shopping centers across the country. The growth of online shopping, changing consumer habits, and the departure of major anchor stores contributed to declining occupancy and reduced foot traffic. Once home to dozens of retailers, much of the mall now sits vacant.

Many tenants said they were surprised by the closure timeline, noting that while the mall had struggled, they did not expect operations to end so quickly. Residents have also shared memories of the mall online, reflecting on its longtime role in the community and iconic features such as its indoor fountain.

The property is owned by Baltimore-based MCB Real Estate. While no official redevelopment plans have been announced, the closure is expected to pave the way for a new chapter at the site as developers increasingly look to transform aging malls into mixed-use destinations.

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