Big Ben Doubts the Ravens, But Baltimore Still Has Plenty to Prove

Source: Jack Thomas / Getty

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has never been a popular figure among Ravens fans, and his latest comments aren’t likely to change that.

Speaking on his podcast, Roethlisberger questioned whether Baltimore remains a legitimate contender, suggesting the Ravens’ championship window may have already closed following a disappointing 2025 season and a major offseason overhaul, CBS Sports reports.

“I think they’re falling apart,” Roethlisberger said. “These feel different. They feel like their window closed.”

The comments come after the Ravens parted ways with longtime head coach John Harbaugh and hired former Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to lead the franchise into a new era. Roethlisberger also pointed to concerns about quarterback Lamar Jackson’s health and whether veteran running back Derrick Henry can continue producing at a high level as he enters his age-32 season.

While there are certainly questions surrounding Baltimore heading into 2026, many Ravens fans would argue it’s far too early to write this team off.

Jackson remains one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks. Despite battling injuries last season, the two-time MVP threw for 21 touchdowns in just 13 games and continued to showcase the playmaking ability that makes him one of the league’s most dangerous players.

Henry also proved he still has plenty left in the tank, rushing for 1,595 yards in 2025. The Ravens also strengthened several areas this offseason by adding pass-rushing star Trey Hendrickson, veteran Calais Campbell, and a promising rookie class.

There are still questions to answer under first-year head coach Jesse Minter, but Baltimore’s roster remains loaded with talent. If Jackson stays healthy and the defense takes a step forward, the Ravens could once again find themselves among the AFC’s top contenders—and prove Roethlisberger wrong.