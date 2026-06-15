White UFC Fighter Declares 'Michelle Obama Is A Man' At White House Event

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Look, we didn’t need any more evidence that MAGA America is largely comprised of racist, sexist, emotionally stunted morons who peaked socially and intellectually in grade school, but the UFC event that President Donald Trump authorized on the White House lawn certainly gave it to us.

On Sunday, UFC fighter Josh Hokit defeated fellow heavyweight Derrick Lewis at the Freedom 250 UFC event, and afterwards, he hit the stage and took a random shot at former First Lady Michelle Obama — because what better way to suck up to your MAGA messiah, get a crowd full of unwashed, inbred racists all riled up, and get your own bigotry off your chest in one statement.

“Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?” Hokit shouted while Joe Rogan stood there, holding the mic and goofily grinning like the barely closeted racist he keeps proving himself to be.

Here’s the thing: It’s one thing for a bunch of mud-hole-bathed MAGA melanin-nots to behave this way on social media or in the confines of their own homes and communities. No one cares if these people get together with their whole Klanily tree, eating seasonless, barely-cooked chicken that still perfectly matches their complexions, laughing at their own uncleverness while they make jokes about Michelle being a man or Barack being a Muslim terrorist in a tan suit, or whatever it is color-redacted colonizers consider to be quality humor. But this is an event with corporate sponsors tied to the UFC brand, and, more importantly, one being held at the White House during what is supposed to be a celebration of the nation’s birth.

If the country hadn’t lowered the bar for basic decency in order to adjust for Trump and the CULTure of MAGA, what Hokit said would have been considered egregiously shameful — about as shameful as he was when he showed up to the weigh-in.

He’s just a big, childish, imbecilic racist, and his presence on that stage just perfectly illustrated how unserious America has become, as well as what MAGA truly is: a movement that allows inferior, uneducated, white nationalist bigots to feel seen.

And let’s be real: this is why Trump’s Freedom 250 event couldn’t book any musical acts, get real celebrities involved, or get all state leaders to participate. Everyone knew it wouldn’t be a celebration of the nation, a promotion of unity, or an event that was meant to represent all Americans. This is a MAGA rally with a few more bells and whistles, and an extra serving of white male insecurity.

Like her or not, Michelle Obama is the former First Lady of the United States, and this was supposed to be a celebration of those same United States literally held at the White House.

Make America great again? How about we start by making it great just one time, for one day?

SEE ALSO:

6 States Opt Out Of Trump’s ‘Great American State Fair’ Celebration



Celebrities Don’t Want To Be A Part Of Trump’s UFC Event Either, As Freedom 250 Continues To Be A Bust



Trump Wants To ‘Cancel’ Freedom 250 Festival As Most Acts Drop Out





White UFC Fighter Declares 'Michelle Obama Is A Man' At White House Event was originally published on newsone.com