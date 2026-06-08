Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

After four years of legal back-and-forth, DaBaby has reached a settlement in the lawsuit stemming from his bowling alley squabble in 2022.

The Charlotte rapper has been facing an ongoing lawsuit filed by Brandon Bill$, the brother of his ex-girlfriend, Dani Leigh. Bill$ accused Baby of assault and battery following a confrontation at a Los Angeles bowling alley.

During a night out with his entourage, the Suge rapper and Bill$ crossed paths, leading to a heated exchange that quickly turned physical. Video from the incident appeared to show DaBaby throwing the first punch before members of his crew joined the altercation and began attacking Bills.

The fight led to a lawsuit, with Bills seeking damages from injuries he allegedly sustained during the incident. Filing indicates the case is expected to be thrown away within 45 days.

During a deposition last month, it was revealed that Baby allegedly told Bill$ he wanted to “slap” him before the confrontation went left.

“I just want to slap you up a bit. I just want to slap you around a little bit.”

Bill$’ sister, Dani Leigh, shares a daughter with DaBaby. Following the bowling alley incident, the singer publicly criticized the rapper in a Instagram Story.

“Lame as hell!!! Running up on my brother on some slippery a** floors with ⅚ of ya boys while he’s by himself and not even touching him!!! Lam and sooo sad!!! I pray this stops now!!! BC this is my family! I got a daughter to raise. SAD.”

DaBaby Reaches Settlement In Lawsuit Over 2022 Bowling Alley Fight was originally published on hiphopwired.com