Daphne Joy appears to be leaning into the controversy of an allegedly leaked sex tape featuring her and Sean “Diddy” Combs with fearlessness. In a sitdown with DJ Akademiks, Daphne Joy discussed the leaked footage and answered some questions that most would have ducked.

With the allegedly leaked sex tape featuring Daphne Joy, her ex Sean “Diddy” Combs, and male escort Sly Diggler, making its rounds, she’s used the moment to leverage interest in her other endeavors, including her OnlyFans page.

In what looks to be her first interview since the leak, Joy, 39, and Akademiks got through some introduction jitters, opening the chat to discuss her recent twerk video and more.

With much of the chatter around the video focused on the size of the equipment of Combs and Diggler, Ak asked Joy about her size preferences, and she was very thoughtful with her answer.

“It’s all about the motion in the ocean,” Joy explained. “Even kissing. It’s not the end all or be all for me.”

Joy added to the size debate by posing a question on her Instagram Stories, asking if it matters in the bedroom and directing viewers to her OnlyFans page.

After an initial statment that looked to be disdainful of the leak, Daphne Joy is capitalizing on the moment.

Check out the full chat with DJ Akademiks below.

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Photo: Screenshot/YouTube

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak was originally published on hiphopwired.com