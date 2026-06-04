From 'The Wire' to Windsor Castle: Idris Elba Receives Knighthood From King Charles

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Idris Elba has been royalty in the Black community since he began acting, but he officially became a knight after receiving his knighthood from King Charles III in Windsor, England this week.

The famed thespian, who starred in everything from The Wire, Luther, and The Suicide Squad, attended the ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday with his wife, Sabrina Elba. They were joined by Dame Jayne Torvill and Sir Christopher Dean who were also honored with a knighthood and damehood during the event, Complex reports.

In late December, the Golden Globe-winning actor was honored by King Charles III in the New Year Honours List for his outstanding charitable work and contributions to the community. Fellow British performer Cynthia Erivo was also among those recognized for her achievements and service.

“This year’s Honors list celebrates the very best of Britain — people who put the common good ahead of themselves to strengthen communities and change lives,” stated Prime Minister Keir Starmer, The New York Times reports.

In 2022, Idris Elba launched the Elba Hope Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to youth advocacy, community empowerment and sustainable development. The initiative reflects a full-circle moment for the actor, who received a grant from The Prince’s Trust (now known as The King’s Trust) that helped him attend the National Youth Music Theatre at age 18.

Elba has also invested in opportunities for the next generation through his alma mater, Barking & Dagenham College, where students have access to the Idris Elba Studio, the school’s flagship media and production facility.

Earlier this year, Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, were featured on one of Time’s Time100 covers in recognition of their longstanding humanitarian efforts. Dhowre Elba serves as a goodwill ambassador for the International Fund for Agricultural Development, and the couple has worked together on a range of global development and advocacy initiatives.

Speaking to the magazine, Elba explained the mission behind his charitable work.

“I feel like an underdog, and Elba Hope not just fights for the underdog, but helps give a voice to the underdog, the underserved, the unheard,” he said.

See socail media’s reaction to the honor below.