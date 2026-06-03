Listen Live
Close
Persia's Picks

Orioles Launch City Connect Snowball Tour

Published on June 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Orioles Opening Game Day
Aliya Faust

The Baltimore Orioles are hitting the road this weekend to celebrate their new City Connect 2.0 uniforms with a special Snowball Truck Tour across Baltimore.

The two-day event, taking place June 6-7, will feature eight stops at festivals, community events, and popular gathering spots throughout the region. Fans attending the tour can enjoy free snowballs while supplies last and learn more about the Orioles’ recently unveiled City Connect 2.0 collection.

Select tour stops will also include a City Connect merchandise truck stocked with exclusive items typically available only at the Orioles Team Store at Camden Yards. Fans will also get early access to limited-edition snowball-inspired City Connect apparel, available exclusively during the tour before arriving at the team store on June 8.

Tour Schedule

Saturday, June 6

  • Charles Street Promenade: 11 a.m. – Noon
  • Fells Point Pier: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Hightopps Backstage Grille, Timonium: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Baltimore by Baltimore Festival, Inner Harbor: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 7

  • Pitch Hit & Run at Sollers Point Park, Dundalk (private event): 11 a.m. – Noon
  • The Avenue at White Marsh: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
  • The Rotunda, Hampden: 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Summer Concert Series at Patterson Park: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The City Connect merchandise truck will also make special appearances at the Orioles Watch Party at Hightopps Backstage Grille and during the Summer Concert Series at Patterson Park, giving fans additional opportunities to shop exclusive gear.

For more info visit Orioles.com/CityConnectEvents.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
Baltimore City Hall Maryland Flowers USA
38 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories Of 2026

Comments
Police Lights
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Police Warn Residents About Growing “Bump-and-Rob” Carjacking Trend

Comments
Continued coverage of Baltimore after the death of Freddie Gray
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Police Say Gas Stations Could Be Fined for Fueling Dirt Bike Riders

Comments
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comments
M&T Bank Stadium
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Ravens Hosting Job Fair at M&T Bank Stadium This Weekend

Comments
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close